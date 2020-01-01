youtube vanced apk download

Very first, modded YouTube app with Ad Blocking feature.
YouTube Vanced is a new modded version of YouTube which contains a lot of features like Ad Blocking, Background Playback and many more.Download APK Below
YouTube Vanced APK; also know as iYTBP (injected YouTube Background Playback) formerly developed by Master_T, a senior contributor on XDA forums has discontinued the project and some other developers have taken that project and renamed it as "Vanced". Now the Team Vanced (@Razerman @ZaneZam @Laura almeida and @KevinX8) continuing it with official YouTube app updates.
The idea behind the project is based on an Xposed Module for YouTube Video Playback. Master_T (dev of the iYTBP) scraped all features from the Xposed Module and injected them into the original YouTube app just because in that time Xposed for Android Nougat was still in beta stage and took over year to initially release. That's the reason why the iYTBP app developed with features of the Xposed module.
Features are same in all versions. There is only a slight difference in the Non-Root version since the package name had to change, Google Play Services will not play alone until you have to be compelled to install MicroG for Vanced, in order to be able to log in.
Introducing new Vanced Manager!
Vanced Manager will give you a chance to install and update YouTube Vanced latest versions easier than before.
Download YouTube Vanced APK older versions for Non-Rooted, Rooted
and Magisk Root Android Devices from below links.
injected YouTube Background Playback (iYTBP) was the first name of the app after renamed the project as YouTube (Ad)Vanced. The idea came from the Xposed Module for You Tube Video Playback. Since the Xposed Module had some problems working with the Android Nougat, this app was designed with all features of that module.
YouTube Vanced is an advanced version based on the official You Tube app, lets you watch videos without any in video advertisements. It's totally ad-free version like Youtube ad blocker injected into the original app. Also, there are many advanced features that official app doesn't offer like PiP (Picture in Picture) mode which allows playing video while using another app (only works with Oreo Roms) and play videos in the background while screen locked.
TWRP
is a custom recovery which does not come with the installer.
You will need to install TWRP on your rooted phone before flashing YouTube Vanced installer on a rooted device.
Download Option
video download option doesn't include in the Vanced app/module.
It will be added in future. However, offline video feature is available.
There is no doubt installing on Non-Rooted devices, just download the suitable APK file for your device from the Non-Root Downloads page and install it normally and additionally install MicroG package found in the download links in order to be able to log into google account (not necessary if you don't want to log in).
For the Rooted devices and Magisk module, there will need a little bit more work. Rooted devices must have a custom recovery like TWRP for flashing installer. You can find the step by step installation guide for each one in the download pages.
Vanced makes use of each ytva settings.sh and ytva plz files as parameters while installing.
Using the ytva settings.sh
Using the ytva plz files (use only the ones you want and should be placed in /sdcard/Download/)
Where is the normal (white) APK goes?
White is included in both versions choose the alternate theme you prefer for the night time etc.
Do I need to install detach script for every new update?
No!
Can I install this normally as other APKs?
Only non-root version. You cannot install it in the normal way on rooted or magisk root devices.
Is there video download feature?
No, but there is official YouTube offline video feature available for supported countries.
After the installation, YouTube app not showing in the app drawer, why?
Because you didn't use the latest magisk manager or installer (this only concerned for Oreo).
Will "Crop to Fit" feature work on S8 & S8+ devices?
Yes! It will work only in the rooted version. Not works in the non-root version because the package name is changed. However, there is an alternate Pinch to Zoom feature available with same functions.
Is watch history working?
Yes! But you have to whitelist "s.youtube.com" in your adblocker and make sure your gmail account is connected properly if using non-root version due to microG.
Does PiP (Picture in Picture) mode work?
Yes, but only in Oreo.
We must thank XDA Senior Dev Master_T for making the app with the idea of Xposed Module of You Tube Background Playback.
All thanks go to the below team of XDA developers for continuing the iYTBP project as YouTube Vanced with so many added advanced features.
With the YouTube Vanced app, now you can enjoy an ad-free version of You Tube on your Android. It is 100% safe to use as it is the official app with injected features in the Xposed module for background playback. All credit goes to the original developers mentioned above. Please be mind to select suitable APK for your architecture and flash the files at your own risk.