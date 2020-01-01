youtube vanced apk download

What is YouTube Vanced?

injected YouTube Background Playback (iYTBP) was the first name of the app after renamed the project as YouTube (Ad)Vanced. The idea came from the Xposed Module for You Tube Video Playback. Since the Xposed Module had some problems working with the Android Nougat, this app was designed with all features of that module.

YouTube Vanced is an advanced version based on the official You Tube app, lets you watch videos without any in video advertisements. It's totally ad-free version like Youtube ad blocker injected into the original app. Also, there are many advanced features that official app doesn't offer like PiP (Picture in Picture) mode which allows playing video while using another app (only works with Oreo Roms) and play videos in the background while screen locked.

Not Included

TWRP

is a custom recovery which does not come with the installer.

You will need to install TWRP on your rooted phone before flashing YouTube Vanced installer on a rooted device.

Download Option

video download option doesn't include in the Vanced app/module.

It will be added in future. However, offline video feature is available.

How to Install YouTube Vanced?

There is no doubt installing on Non-Rooted devices, just download the suitable APK file for your device from the Non-Root Downloads page and install it normally and additionally install MicroG package found in the download links in order to be able to log into google account (not necessary if you don't want to log in).

For the Rooted devices and Magisk module, there will need a little bit more work. Rooted devices must have a custom recovery like TWRP for flashing installer. You can find the step by step installation guide for each one in the download pages.

Official Installer - (Ad)Vanced Options

Vanced makes use of each ytva settings.sh and ytva plz files as parameters while installing.

Using the ytva settings.sh

SEARCHFOLDER - Path to search for iYTBP Apks (must be a subfolder on sdcard!)

- Path to search for iYTBP Apks (must be a subfolder on sdcard!) MAGINSTALL - Use magisk module installation instead of root installation.

- Use magisk module installation instead of root installation. DETACH - Disconnect You Tube from google play to disable update notifications.

- Disconnect You Tube from google play to disable update notifications. ATTACH - Connect You Tube to google play if previously disconnected.

- Connect You Tube to google play if previously disconnected. UNINSTALL - Fully uninstall iYTBP: root version, magisk module and detach module.

Using the ytva plz files (use only the ones you want and should be placed in /sdcard/Download/)

ytva_install_via_magisk.plz - Use magisk module installation instead of root installation

- Use magisk module installation instead of root installation ytva_detach_from_playstore.plz - Detach You Tube from google play to disable update notifications.

- Detach You Tube from google play to disable update notifications. ytva_attach_to_playstore.plz - Attach You Tube to google play if it was previously detached.

- Attach You Tube to google play if it was previously detached. ytva_uninstall.plz - Completely uninstall iYTBP: root version, magisk module and detach module.

Known Bugs

Buying things within the nonroot version causes crash. Likely due to MicroG but to be honest, it's better this way for your security. Please use original youtube app to buy the stuff you want. Preferred speed and Preferred quality not working for playlists. Live chat, Share window and Accounts dialog is not themed. (fixed in 13.32.52) ExoPlayer V2 might crash when return from background playback on some devices.

FAQs About Vanced

Where is the normal (white) APK goes?

White is included in both versions choose the alternate theme you prefer for the night time etc. Do I need to install detach script for every new update?

No! Can I install this normally as other APKs?

Only non-root version. You cannot install it in the normal way on rooted or magisk root devices. Is there video download feature?

No, but there is official YouTube offline video feature available for supported countries. After the installation, YouTube app not showing in the app drawer, why?

Because you didn't use the latest magisk manager or installer (this only concerned for Oreo). Will "Crop to Fit" feature work on S8 & S8+ devices?

Yes! It will work only in the rooted version. Not works in the non-root version because the package name is changed. However, there is an alternate Pinch to Zoom feature available with same functions. Is watch history working?

Yes! But you have to whitelist "s.youtube.com" in your adblocker and make sure your gmail account is connected properly if using non-root version due to microG. Does PiP (Picture in Picture) mode work?

Yes, but only in Oreo.

Credits

Credits for iYTBP developer

We must thank XDA Senior Dev Master_T for making the app with the idea of Xposed Module of You Tube Background Playback.

Credits for Team Vanced

All thanks go to the below team of XDA developers for continuing the iYTBP project as YouTube Vanced with so many added advanced features.

@Razerman (Mods and Theming)

@Zanezam (Publishing)

@Laura almeida (Theming)

@KevinX8 (Magisk Module)

Conclusion

With the YouTube Vanced app, now you can enjoy an ad-free version of You Tube on your Android. It is 100% safe to use as it is the official app with injected features in the Xposed module for background playback. All credit goes to the original developers mentioned above. Please be mind to select suitable APK for your architecture and flash the files at your own risk.

